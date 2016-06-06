Father selling son’s SUV on Craigslist over pot use, ad goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida father is getting a lot of attention for selling his son’s SUV on Craigslist.

Allan Gieger Jr. is selling the SUV he bought for his son after finding out he was using it “to drive around and smoke dope with his friends.”

Gieger told CNN he did it only with his son’s best interest at heart.

“I’ve been having some issues with my son over the past year,” Gieger said. “I don’t want to see him struggle the way I did.”

Like the dad who shot his daughter’s laptop, or the mom who posted a video of her berating her teen for suggestive posts, Gieger’s is the latest example of parental tough love that has caught the internet’s attention.

The Craigslist post was shared over a thousand times on Facebook, to mostly positive reviews.

Some are calling him “Dad of the Year.”

Gieger says he has received calls and messages praising him for “standing for up for other parents.”

“Texas, Tennessee, just all over the place, telling me I’m not interested in your truck,” says Gieger. “I just want to tell you you’ve got Texas support and everyone supporting you with your decisions.”

Good intentions, bad execution

Gieger bought his son the ’98 Ford Explorer for his 16th birthday to drive to school and to work. But like a lot of teenagers, the younger Gieger had some other, uh, ideas.

Ideas that Gieger and his wife did not approve of, like taking his friends for rides, smoking pot and neglecting to show his parents the “respect” they deserve.

“Like every parent, we went through every avenue,” Gieger said. “We tried talking to him.”

But talking was doing no good.

So they decided to do something “creative” about it.

“I was tired of being embarrassed,” Gieger said.

Geiger decided to take the SUV away from his 18-year-old son – adding a bonus for people who live in their neighborhood.

“I had it for $1,500 – and I’ll take $250 off if someone from the Westside did buy it just so he could see it every now and then when he’s walking when he’s with his friends.”

“Got the last little bit of roach that I guess him and his buddies were smokin. Whoever gets this thing has definitely got to clean it out,” he writes in the Craigslist post.

Geiger says the reason the 1998 Ford Explorer is for sale is because his son “thinks it’s cool to drive around with his friends smokin’ dope and acting all thug … especially not showing me and my wife the respect that we deserve.”

The truck sold in just two hours.

The ad is getting attention nationwide. Geiger says he woke up to dozens of messages from strangers supporting his parenting decision.

“I posted it one night, woke up the next morning and seen a few shares, didn’t really think a lot of it and the next morning I woke up … I had over 60 messages.”

Lesson learned

Geiger’s son, Allan Gieger III, didn’t want to talk on camera, but is reportedly remorseful and focused now on getting his diploma.

“It’s been an eye-opening experience,” the dad told CNN. “He’s started talking to me about helping him reach his new set of goals.”

Though the truck belongs to someone else now, Gieger says he’s leaving the post up for good measure — a reminder to keep his son in line.

And Geiger says this is just a little bump in the road for his son.

He says if his son gets a job and saves $1,000, he’ll match the money and they can go and buy a new car.