Police locate kidnapping victim from Thornton; suspect at large

THORNTON, Colo. — Police have located a woman who was kidnapped from a gas station early Saturday morning, but the suspect is still at large, the Thornton Police Department said.

Witnesses told police that just before 2 a.m., a man walked into the Conoco Gas Station at 619 E. 120th Ave. and dragged a woman from the store.

The suspect, seen in a surveillance photo, is described as being 6-foot, 200 pounds and in his mid-20s. He has tattoos on both forearms, and was last seen wearing a black hat, black sleeveless tank-top T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police chased the suspect’s car, but he was able to get away. The vehicle is described as a black Audi four-door sedan, possibly with Colorado temporary license plate number 329368N.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the victim entered the store and asked to use the phone.

While she was on the phone, the suspect walked into the gas station and demanded the victim leave with him, police said. She refused, fell to the floor and the suspect dragged her out of the store.

Police said the two appeared to know each other and the victim called the suspect Donovan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thornton police tip line at 720-977-5069 or Metro Denver Area Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.