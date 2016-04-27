Firefighters expecting average to below-average wildfire season

DENVER — Firefighters are expecting another average to below-average wildfire season in Colorado. Gov. John Hickenlooper joined fire crews at the State Capitol on Tuesday to announce the 2016 outlook.

After a wet winter, snowpack is above average in parts of the state. While Hickenlooper said the state is preparing for the fire season, he said it’s important for everyone living in a high-risk area to take the necessary preparations.

The state provides a list of things residents can do to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

 

