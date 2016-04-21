Denver Zoo workers credited for quick response after rhino incident

DENVER — Officials at the Denver Zoo credit the staff’s quick response for ensuring no one was hurt Thursday when a greater one-horned rhino got into an animal yard where staff and volunteers were working.

The rhino, named Bandhu, was housed next to the area where workers were and walked through a gate that was left open, according to the Denver Zoo.

Staff immediately exited the area. Workers said Bandhu appeared to be surprised to see them there but stood calmly in the opposite side of the yard as they left the area.

Bandhu is described as having “an exceptionally calm and sweet demeanor.” He was moved to indoor quarters immediately and is doing fine.

The rhino never left the enclosure and guests were never in danger, the zoo said.

“Safety is our top priority at Denver Zoo,” vice president for external relations Tiffany Gruner said in a news release. “Fortunately, our staff followed safety response procedures well. We practice and train for these types of situations through drills regularly. The response was exceptional and very fast. All was resolved within moments.”

The zoo will be review the incident.