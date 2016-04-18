Cost of child care in every state — and where Colorado ranks

DENVER — Deciding to have a child is arguably the biggest decision a person makes in her life. With parenthood comes a profound responsibility that ranges from protecting to educating. While countless joys accompany parenting, there are costs too — and they take effect even before birth.
Child care is an incredibly common expense for American families. According to a 2015 report published by ChildCare Aware of America, an advocacy group supporting access to high-quality child care, 11 million children younger than the age of 5 are in child care for an average of 36 hours per week in the United States.
Though the arrangement can vary from in-home care to the aid of grandparents and neighbors, 35 percent of children receive center-based care at child care centers, preschools and Head Start programs.
The team at Credio wanted to see how child care costs vary for families in every U.S. state. To do this, they analyzed data from ChildCare Aware of America’s “Parents and the High Cost of Child Care” report — which details the cost of full-time child care in centers — along with 2014 Median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau, which includes income generated by all members of a household.
Depending on the state, the percentage of Median household income spent on child care for two children annually ranged greatly, from below 20 percent to north of 45 percent.
We ranked the 50 U.S. states by this metric, and included the Percent of Median household income for one child, the average cost of care for two children, as well as the cost of one, as well as Median household income for each state.
50. South Dakota
Percent of Median household income for two children: 19.73 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $10,465
Percent of Median household income for one child: 10.67 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $5,661
Median household income: $53,053
49. Wyoming
Percent of Median household income for two children: 22.22 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $12,374
Percent of Median household income for one child: 11.75 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $6,541
Median household income: $55,690
48. Tennessee
Percent of Median household income for two children: 23.73 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $10,372
Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.40 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $5,857
Median household income: $43,716
47. Utah
Percent of Median household income for two children: 24.06 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $15,253
Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.63 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $8,641
Median household income: $63,383
46. Arkansas
Percent of Median household income for two children: 24.46 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $10,990
Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.35 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $5,995
Median household income: $44,922
45. Hawaii
Percent of Median household income for two children: 24.70 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $17,592
Percent of Median household income for one child: 11.63 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $8,280
Median household income: $71,223
44. South Carolina
Percent of Median household income for two children: 24.76 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $11,126
Percent of Median household income for one child: 14.41 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $6,475
Median household income: $44,929
43. Mississippi
Percent of Median household income for two children: 24.83 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $8,819
Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.58 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $4,822
Median household income: $35,521
42. Alabama
Percent of Median household income for two children: 24.85 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $10,508
Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.33 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $5,637
Median household income: $42,278
41. Louisiana
Percent of Median household income for two children: 25.14 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $10,661
Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.55 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $5,747
Median household income: $42,406
40. Oklahoma
Percent of Median household income for two children: 25.24 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $11,911
Percent of Median household income for one child: 14.38 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $6,788
Median household income: $47,199
39. North Dakota
Percent of Median household income for two children: 25.90 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $15,728
Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.53 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $8,217
Median household income: $60,730
38. Nebraska
Percent of Median household income for two children: 25.97 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $14,769
Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.94 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $7,926
Median household income: $56,870
37. Idaho
Percent of Median household income for two children: 26.43 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $14,124
Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.47 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $7,200
Median household income: $53,438
36. Alaska
Percent of Median household income for two children: 27.52 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $18,609
Percent of Median household income for one child: 16.20 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $10,957
Median household income: $67,629
35. Kentucky
Percent of Median household income for two children: 27.56 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $11,793
Percent of Median household income for one child: 14.71 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $6,294
Median household income: $42,786
34. Virginia
Percent of Median household income for two children: 27.84 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $18,415
Percent of Median household income for one child: 15.81 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $10,458
Median household income: $66,155
33. Georgia
Percent of Median household income for two children: 28.54 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $14,144
Percent of Median household income for one child: 15.43 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $7,644
Median household income: $49,555
32. Texas
Percent of Median household income for two children: 28.75 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $15,489
Percent of Median household income for one child: 16.26 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $8,759
Median household income: $53,875
31. New Hampshire
Percent of Median household income for two children: 28.98 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $21,267
Percent of Median household income for one child: 16.09 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $11,810
Median household income: $73,397
30. Maryland
Percent of Median household income for two children: 30.24 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $23,032
Percent of Median household income for one child: 18.29 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $13,932
Median household income: $76,165
29. Iowa
Percent of Median household income for two children: 30.62 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $17,701
Percent of Median household income for one child: 16.41 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $9,485
Median household income: $57,810
28. Maine
Percent of Median household income for two children: 31.68 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,381
Percent of Median household income for one child: 18.39 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $9,512
Median household income: $51,710
27. Missouri
Percent of Median household income for two children: 31.68 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $17,940
Percent of Median household income for one child: 15.24 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $8,632
Median household income: $56,630
26. Michigan
Percent of Median household income for two children: 32.01 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,645
Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.00 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $9,882
Median household income: $52,005
25. New Mexico
Percent of Median household income for two children: 32.22 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $15,040
Percent of Median household income for one child: 17.01 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $7,942
Median household income: $46,686
24. New Jersey
Percent of Median household income for two children: 32.31 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $21,080
Percent of Median household income for one child: 17.68 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $11,534
Median household income: $65,243
23. Indiana
Percent of Median household income for two children: 32.62 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $15,678
Percent of Median household income for one child: 18.56 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $8,918
Median household income: $48,060
22. Ohio
Percent of Median household income for two children: 32.87 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,318
Percent of Median household income for one child: 18.08 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $8,977
Median household income: $49,644
21. California
Percent of Median household income for two children: 33.14 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $20,048
Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.54 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $11,817
Median household income: $60,487
20. Montana
Percent of Median household income for two children: 33.24 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,984
Percent of Median household income for one child: 17.73 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $9,062
Median household income: $51,102
19. Delaware
Percent of Median household income for two children: 33.50 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $19,268
Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.12 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $11,000
Median household income: $57,522
18. Pennsylvania
Percent of Median household income for two children: 33.91 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $18,711
Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.28 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $10,640
Median household income: $55,173
17. Oregon
Percent of Median household income for two children: 34.16 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $20,109
Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.23 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $11,322
Median household income: $58,875
16. Arizona
Percent of Median household income for two children: 34.38 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,934
Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.16 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $9,437
Median household income: $49,254
15. West Virginia
Percent of Median household income for two children: 34.74 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $13,739
Percent of Median household income for one child: 20.04 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $7,926
Median household income: $39,552
14. Vermont
Percent of Median household income for two children: 34.99 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $21,240
Percent of Median household income for one child: 18.56 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $11,270
Median household income: $60,708
13. Florida
Percent of Median household income for two children: 35.46 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,362
Percent of Median household income for one child: 18.84 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $8,694
Median household income: $46,140
12. Kansas
Percent of Median household income for two children: 35.84 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $19,152
Percent of Median household income for one child: 20.96 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $11,201
Median household income: $53,444
11. North Carolina
Percent of Median household income for two children: 36.01 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,847
Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.78 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $9,255
Median household income: $46,784
10. Nevada
Percent of Median household income for two children: 36.03 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $17,970
Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.75 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $9,852
Median household income: $49,875
9. Connecticut
Percent of Median household income for two children: 36.18 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $25,382
Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.78 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $13,880
Median household income: $70,161
8. Wisconsin
Percent of Median household income for two children: 36.24 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $21,048
Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.94 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $11,579
Median household income: $58,080
7. Washington
Percent of Median household income for two children: 37.79 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $22,321
Percent of Median household income for one child: 21.56 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $12,733
Median household income: $59,068
6. Colorado
Percent of Median household income for two children: 37.80 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $23,036
Percent of Median household income for one child: 21.59 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $13,154
Median household income: $60,940
5. Minnesota
Percent of Median household income for two children: 37.90 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $25,485
Percent of Median household income for one child: 21.36 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $14,366
Median household income: $67,244
4. Rhode Island
Percent of Median household income for two children: 39.07 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $22,907
Percent of Median household income for one child: 21.94 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $12,867
Median household income: $58,633
3. Illinois
Percent of Median household income for two children: 41.03 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $22,531
Percent of Median household income for one child: 23.61 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $12,964
Median household income: $54,916
2. Massachusetts
Percent of Median household income for two children: 47.26 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $29,843
Percent of Median household income for one child: 27.02 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $17,062
Median household income: $63,151
1. New York
Percent of Median household income for two children: 47.59 percent
Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $25,844
Percent of Median household income for one child: 26.04 percent
Cost of child care for one infant: $14,144
Median household income: $54,310
