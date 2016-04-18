Cost of child care in every state — and where Colorado ranks

DENVER — Deciding to have a child is arguably the biggest decision a person makes in her life. With parenthood comes a profound responsibility that ranges from protecting to educating. While countless joys accompany parenting, there are costs too — and they take effect even before birth.

Child care is an incredibly common expense for American families. According to a 2015 report published by ChildCare Aware of America, an advocacy group supporting access to high-quality child care, 11 million children younger than the age of 5 are in child care for an average of 36 hours per week in the United States.

Though the arrangement can vary from in-home care to the aid of grandparents and neighbors, 35 percent of children receive center-based care at child care centers, preschools and Head Start programs.

The team at Credio wanted to see how child care costs vary for families in every U.S. state. To do this, they analyzed data from ChildCare Aware of America’s “Parents and the High Cost of Child Care” report — which details the cost of full-time child care in centers — along with 2014 Median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau, which includes income generated by all members of a household.

Depending on the state, the percentage of Median household income spent on child care for two children annually ranged greatly, from below 20 percent to north of 45 percent.

We ranked the 50 U.S. states by this metric, and included the Percent of Median household income for one child, the average cost of care for two children, as well as the cost of one, as well as Median household income for each state.

50. South Dakota

Percent of Median household income for two children: 19.73 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $10,465

Percent of Median household income for one child: 10.67 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $5,661

Median household income: $53,053

49. Wyoming

Percent of Median household income for two children: 22.22 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $12,374

Percent of Median household income for one child: 11.75 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $6,541

Median household income: $55,690

48. Tennessee

Percent of Median household income for two children: 23.73 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $10,372

Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.40 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $5,857

Median household income: $43,716

47. Utah

Percent of Median household income for two children: 24.06 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $15,253

Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.63 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $8,641

Median household income: $63,383

46. Arkansas

Percent of Median household income for two children: 24.46 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $10,990

Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.35 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $5,995

Median household income: $44,922

45. Hawaii

Percent of Median household income for two children: 24.70 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $17,592

Percent of Median household income for one child: 11.63 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $8,280

Median household income: $71,223

44. South Carolina

Percent of Median household income for two children: 24.76 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $11,126

Percent of Median household income for one child: 14.41 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $6,475

Median household income: $44,929

43. Mississippi

Percent of Median household income for two children: 24.83 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $8,819

Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.58 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $4,822

Median household income: $35,521

42. Alabama

Percent of Median household income for two children: 24.85 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $10,508

Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.33 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $5,637

Median household income: $42,278

41. Louisiana

Percent of Median household income for two children: 25.14 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $10,661

Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.55 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $5,747

Median household income: $42,406

40. Oklahoma

Percent of Median household income for two children: 25.24 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $11,911

Percent of Median household income for one child: 14.38 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $6,788

Median household income: $47,199

39. North Dakota

Percent of Median household income for two children: 25.90 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $15,728

Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.53 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $8,217

Median household income: $60,730

38. Nebraska

Percent of Median household income for two children: 25.97 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $14,769

Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.94 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $7,926

Median household income: $56,870

37. Idaho

Percent of Median household income for two children: 26.43 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $14,124

Percent of Median household income for one child: 13.47 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $7,200

Median household income: $53,438

36. Alaska

Percent of Median household income for two children: 27.52 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $18,609

Percent of Median household income for one child: 16.20 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $10,957

Median household income: $67,629

35. Kentucky

Percent of Median household income for two children: 27.56 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $11,793

Percent of Median household income for one child: 14.71 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $6,294

Median household income: $42,786

34. Virginia

Percent of Median household income for two children: 27.84 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $18,415

Percent of Median household income for one child: 15.81 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $10,458

Median household income: $66,155

33. Georgia

Percent of Median household income for two children: 28.54 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $14,144

Percent of Median household income for one child: 15.43 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $7,644

Median household income: $49,555

32. Texas

Percent of Median household income for two children: 28.75 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $15,489

Percent of Median household income for one child: 16.26 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $8,759

Median household income: $53,875

31. New Hampshire

Percent of Median household income for two children: 28.98 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $21,267

Percent of Median household income for one child: 16.09 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $11,810

Median household income: $73,397

30. Maryland

Percent of Median household income for two children: 30.24 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $23,032

Percent of Median household income for one child: 18.29 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $13,932

Median household income: $76,165

29. Iowa

Percent of Median household income for two children: 30.62 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $17,701

Percent of Median household income for one child: 16.41 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $9,485

Median household income: $57,810

28. Maine

Percent of Median household income for two children: 31.68 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,381

Percent of Median household income for one child: 18.39 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $9,512

Median household income: $51,710

27. Missouri

Percent of Median household income for two children: 31.68 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $17,940

Percent of Median household income for one child: 15.24 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $8,632

Median household income: $56,630

26. Michigan

Percent of Median household income for two children: 32.01 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,645

Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.00 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $9,882

Median household income: $52,005

25. New Mexico

Percent of Median household income for two children: 32.22 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $15,040

Percent of Median household income for one child: 17.01 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $7,942

Median household income: $46,686

24. New Jersey

Percent of Median household income for two children: 32.31 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $21,080

Percent of Median household income for one child: 17.68 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $11,534

Median household income: $65,243

23. Indiana

Percent of Median household income for two children: 32.62 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $15,678

Percent of Median household income for one child: 18.56 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $8,918

Median household income: $48,060

22. Ohio

Percent of Median household income for two children: 32.87 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,318

Percent of Median household income for one child: 18.08 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $8,977

Median household income: $49,644

21. California

Percent of Median household income for two children: 33.14 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $20,048

Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.54 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $11,817

Median household income: $60,487

20. Montana

Percent of Median household income for two children: 33.24 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,984

Percent of Median household income for one child: 17.73 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $9,062

Median household income: $51,102

19. Delaware

Percent of Median household income for two children: 33.50 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $19,268

Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.12 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $11,000

Median household income: $57,522

18. Pennsylvania

Percent of Median household income for two children: 33.91 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $18,711

Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.28 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $10,640

Median household income: $55,173

17. Oregon

Percent of Median household income for two children: 34.16 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $20,109

Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.23 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $11,322

Median household income: $58,875

16. Arizona

Percent of Median household income for two children: 34.38 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,934

Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.16 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $9,437

Median household income: $49,254

15. West Virginia

Percent of Median household income for two children: 34.74 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $13,739

Percent of Median household income for one child: 20.04 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $7,926

Median household income: $39,552

14. Vermont

Percent of Median household income for two children: 34.99 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $21,240

Percent of Median household income for one child: 18.56 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $11,270

Median household income: $60,708

13. Florida

Percent of Median household income for two children: 35.46 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,362

Percent of Median household income for one child: 18.84 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $8,694

Median household income: $46,140

12. Kansas

Percent of Median household income for two children: 35.84 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $19,152

Percent of Median household income for one child: 20.96 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $11,201

Median household income: $53,444

11. North Carolina

Percent of Median household income for two children: 36.01 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $16,847

Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.78 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $9,255

Median household income: $46,784

10. Nevada

Percent of Median household income for two children: 36.03 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $17,970

Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.75 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $9,852

Median household income: $49,875

9. Connecticut

Percent of Median household income for two children: 36.18 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $25,382

Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.78 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $13,880

Median household income: $70,161

8. Wisconsin

Percent of Median household income for two children: 36.24 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $21,048

Percent of Median household income for one child: 19.94 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $11,579

Median household income: $58,080

7. Washington

Percent of Median household income for two children: 37.79 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $22,321

Percent of Median household income for one child: 21.56 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $12,733

Median household income: $59,068

6. Colorado

Percent of Median household income for two children: 37.80 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $23,036

Percent of Median household income for one child: 21.59 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $13,154

Median household income: $60,940

5. Minnesota

Percent of Median household income for two children: 37.90 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $25,485

Percent of Median household income for one child: 21.36 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $14,366

Median household income: $67,244

4. Rhode Island

Percent of Median household income for two children: 39.07 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $22,907

Percent of Median household income for one child: 21.94 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $12,867

Median household income: $58,633

3. Illinois

Percent of Median household income for two children: 41.03 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $22,531

Percent of Median household income for one child: 23.61 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $12,964

Median household income: $54,916

2. Massachusetts

Percent of Median household income for two children: 47.26 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $29,843

Percent of Median household income for one child: 27.02 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $17,062

Median household income: $63,151

1. New York

Percent of Median household income for two children: 47.59 percent

Cost of child care for one infant and one 4-year-old: $25,844

Percent of Median household income for one child: 26.04 percent

Cost of child care for one infant: $14,144

Median household income: $54,310

Compare Savings Products on Credio