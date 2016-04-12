Denver officer fatally shoots bank robbery suspect while trying to serve warrant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Civic Center Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers tried to serve an arrest warrant to a bank robbery suspect in a car near West 13th Avenue and Bannock Street when shots were fired. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

A woman who identified herself as the man's wife said the man was 39-year-old Dion Avila. She said he was driving her to the courthouse so she could pay a traffic fine.

The wife said she and her young son had just gotten out of the car when the shooting occurred. She said her husband was not armed.

"I was coming here to pay a fine and we parked. I asked my husband if he wanted to come in and he said no he'll wait in the car. Then I see a truck come up and hit my car and it startled me so hugged my son and grabbed him," the woman said.

She said then several other vehicles surrounded them and men with guns drawn came out.

"I'm telling them please don't shoot, I'm not armed my husband's not armed," she said.

Police have not confirmed the woman's account, but at an afternoon news conference, Denver police Chief Robert White said the department had not yet determined if the suspect had a gun or fired any shots.