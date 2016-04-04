One dead, two injured in Centennial shooting; suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- One man was killed and two women were injured after a shooting Monday.

“I can’t believe it,” neighbor Sally Hall said. “I’ve always felt safe and I think everyone else felt safe too and now it’s tough, it’s hard.”

Just after 1 p.m., numerous calls to 911 reported multiple gunshots in the 6100 block of East Long Circle. Neighbors said it started as a domestic dispute, and when a woman ran for help, the suspect shot her, another woman and a man who were all neighbors coming to help.

The man, 65-year-old Kenneth Atkinson, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“He’s the doctor for a lot of people in this neighborhood and it’s just a shame,” Hall said.

When Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies arrived on scene, they found the suspect in a nearby backyard. Neighbors said the three victims and shooter lived on East Long Circle.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said it is confident it has the lone suspect in custody. He is not related to the victim who died.

“The city of Centennial is one of the safest cities in the United States and has been for numerous years the safest city in Colorado,” Arapahoe County Undersheriff Louie Perea said.

“Its unfortunate that it happened. But with our quick response with the sheriff’s office and the Greenwood Police Department, we were able to locate who we believe to be the sole shooter of this incident.”

The two women who were shot remained in the hospital as of Tuesday morning. Their conditions are unknown.

The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Authorities did not identify the suspect or the three victims as of Monday night.