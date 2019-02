× Small plane lands on road in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a rural road in eastern El Paso County on Saturday.

The pilot reported some type of trouble before setting down the plane down on Little Springs Road near Calhan. No one was injured.

Crews have removed the one-seat plane from the road.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the emergency landing.