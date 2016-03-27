Keystone’s newest ski dog: 10-week old Scout.

KEYSTONE, Colo. -- Keystone Resort released an adorable video Sunday showing off its 10-week old rescue dog, err puppy. Scout joins rescue dogs Annie and Penny on the ski patrol.

