Keystone’s newest ski dog: 10-week old Scout.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video KEYSTONE, Colo. -- Keystone Resort released an adorable video Sunday showing off its 10-week old rescue dog, err puppy. Scout joins rescue dogs Annie and Penny on the ski patrol. AlertMe Filed in: Trending Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Google

Pocket



