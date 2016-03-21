Tom Fallis murder trial to resume Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- The trial of Tom Fallis continues Monday morning. The former Weld County sheriff's jail deputy is accused of killing his wife, Ashley, on New Year's Day four years ago.

The trial was first ruled a suicide but was reopened two years ago after new evidence was exposed by the FOX31 Denver Problem Solvers.

The Fallis children did not take the stand Friday but instead it was agreed their interviews with police after the shooting would be played for the jury.

One of the girls, a third-grader, told police what she saw after her mother was shot.

“I heard daddy saying 'Ashley,' and I wanted to go see what was wrong," the girl said. "She was bleeding all over, even on her face. And it scared me."

The girl said her father was holding his wife and screaming her name at that point. The children said their parents would often fight. At the end, she said she saw the worst thing happen to her mother that night.

Tom Fallis cried when the interviews were played. The trial resumes at 8:30 a.m