× Denver police searching for man suspected in homicide

DENVER — A crime alert has been issued for a suspect in a homicide that happened early Saturday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Alonso Nunez-Cabrera is wanted for first-degree murder in relation to a homicide at 4580 Morrison Road, police said.

Police originally said they were working to determine how the man died because officers were called out to the scene after several people told them the man had suffered from a medical emergency.

Investigators issued the alert later Saturday and are asking for help to locate Nunez-Cabrera, 32. He is described as 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.