DENVER — A new list is out detailing the worst and best commutes in the U.S.

The worst is New York, where it takes drivers about 35 minutes to get to work. That’s followed by Long Island, N.Y.; Washington; Newark, N.J.; and Chicago.

The shortest commutes are Buffalo, N.Y., at 20 minutes. That’s followed by Columbus, Ohio; Hartford, Conn.; Milwaukee; and Las Vegas.

Not one city in Colorado is on either list.