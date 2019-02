Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An out-of-control vehicle crashed into an apartment building on Sunday night, the Aurora Fire Department said.

The vehicle crashed into the building at East third Avenue and Geneva Street about 9:30 p.m. It went through a wooden fence and over a curve before slamming into the building.

Two people living in the damaged apartment were forced to leave, the Red Cross said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.