New week, means new movies in theatres, how about Triple 9, all about hardened criminals looking to plan the ultimate heist. It's a powerful and gritty story of cops gone bad, and blurred lines between crime and crime fighters. We scored the Colorado exclusive and sat down with star Anthonie Mackie. His character is super complex...so how does he get into that mindset?

http://triple9movie.com/#/home