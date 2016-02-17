The new must-have for the new year is a toned body! Reveal Body Contouring Centers has two ways to banish belly fat, muffin tops, and saddle bags without diet or exercise. Call today and get six Zerona laser treatments for only $299… or get 25% off CoolSculpting on three or more areas. They also offer 12 months of interest-free financing. Ask about CoolSculpting for the dreaded double chin. 303-847-1369AlertMe
Get slim without spending hours at the gym
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Lose inches on your lunch break
-
Star Treatment at Hollywood Body Laser Clinic
-
Attend CoolSculpting Event : MD Body and Med Spa
-
Slim down now for the Spring
-
Attend CoolSculpting Event : MD Body and Med Spa
-
-
Attend a Cool January Event
-
Attend a “Cool” January Event
-
A slimmer YOU in 2019!
-
Avoid adding pounds this winter
-
Love the way you look
-
-
Slim down for the New Year
-
Slim down in a Cool way
-
Slim down for Christmas