What to do when someone stops breathing

If someone you know stopped breathing would you know what to do?

Dr. Ari Melmed of St. Joseph Hospital and Kaiser Permanente Colorado shows Good Day Colorado’s Brooke Wagner and Shaul Turner how to save a life.

The Top 5 Tips to keep in mind in an emergency situation

Stay calm CALL 9-1-1 Find an A.E.D Automated External Defibrillators Make sure you are safe Give C.P.R

For more information on how to receive Basic Life Support classes visit the American Heart Association at cpr.heart.org