What to do when someone stops breathing

Posted 8:12 am, February 11, 2016, by , Updated at 09:12AM, February 11, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If someone you know stopped breathing would you know what to do?

Dr.  Ari Melmed of St. Joseph Hospital and Kaiser Permanente Colorado shows Good Day Colorado’s Brooke Wagner and Shaul Turner how to save a life.

The Top 5 Tips to keep in mind in an emergency situation

 

  1. Stay calm
  2. CALL 9-1-1
  3. Find an A.E.D  Automated External Defibrillators
  4. Make sure you are safe
  5. Give C.P.R

For more information on how to receive Basic Life Support classes visit the American Heart Association at cpr.heart.org

