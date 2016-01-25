Arrivals, departures on Netflix in February

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Bad news for “Doctor Who” fans — Netflix’s entire library of Who-verse offerings is leaving in February 2016.

A similar announcement came a year ago at this time, — and it included other BBC shows like “Luther” and the U.K. “Office” — but there was such an outcry from fans that Netflix re-upped the British imports. Perhaps the same thing will happen this time around?

Either way, Netflix viewers can keep warm on the “Doctor Who”-less nights with new programs like “Better Call Saul,” “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles” and “Mad Men” Season 7 part 2, plus new Judd Apatow comedy series “Love,” which premieres Feb. 19.

The complete list of comings and goings is below.

Coming to Netflix

Feb. 1

“Armageddon”

“Better Call Saul,” Season 1

“Charlie’s Angels” (2000)

“Collateral Damage”

“Cruel Intentions”

“A Faster Horse”

“Full Metal Jacket”

“Game Face”

“Jennifer 8”

“Johnny English”

“The Little Engine That Could”

“The Lizzie Borden Chronicles,” Season 1

“Losing Isaiah”

“Masha’s Tales,” Season 1

“My Side of the Mountain”

“Para Elisa”

“A Picture of You”

“Pokemon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction”

“Pokemon XY,” Season 1

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Sin City”

“Star Trek V: The Final Frontier”

“Stardust”

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

“Teen Witch”

“Tin Man: Search for the Emerald”

“The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom”

Feb. 2

“Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave”

Feb. 3

“I Love You Phillip Morris”

Feb. 4

“Love”

Feb. 5

“Care Bears & Cousins,” Season 2

“Hannibal Buress: Comedy Camisado”

“Mad Men,” Season 7 part 2

“Turbo: F.A.S.T.,” Season 3

Feb. 6

“Lila and Eve”

Feb. 10

“Dope”

“The Girl in the Book”

Feb. 13

“The Face of Love”

Feb. 15

“Open Season”

“XXY”

Feb. 16

“Asthma”

“Atonement”

Feb. 17

“The Returned,” Season 2

Feb. 19

“Cooked,” Season 1

“Love,” Season 1

Feb. 22

“3rd World Cops 2”

Feb. 23

“Bare”

Feb. 24

“Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!”

Feb. 26

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny”

“Fuller House,” Season 1

“Theo Von”

Feb. 28

“Finding Vivian Maier”

Feb. 29

“Ashes and Embers”

Leaving Netflix

Feb. 1

“Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein”

“Asylum”

“Bad Santa”

“Benny and Joon”

“Big Fish”

“Blue Crush”

“Classic Doctor Who: Collections 1-18”

“Crocodile Dundee 2”

“The Dancer Upstairs”

“Daylight”

“Doctor Who,” Seasons 1-8

“The Firm”

“Fletch”

“Gifted Hands”

“Gothika”

“The Hurt Locker”

“The Naked Gun”

“Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult”

“Rain Man”

“Ray”

“Secrets and Lies,” Season 1

“Sorority Row”

“The Terminator”

“Terms of Endearment”

Feb. 2

“Pokemon the Movie: BW Adventures in Unova and Beyond”

“Pokemon the Movie: Black: Victini and Reshiram”

“Pokemon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened”

“Pokemon the Movie: Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice”

“Pokemon the Movie: White: Victini and Zekrom”

“Pokemon: Black & White,” Seasons 1 and 2

“Pokemon: Indigo League,” Season 2

Feb. 3

“Bottle Shock”

Feb. 7

“Compliance”

“Jack and Diane”

Feb. 11

“Bridezillas,” Season 10

“Stephen King’s Bag of Bones”

“United 93”

“Were the World Mine”

Feb. 13

“The Fourth Kind”

Feb. 15

“Kitten Party”

Feb. 16

“The Pitch,” Season 2

Feb. 17

“Violet & Daisy”

Feb. 19

“North Sea Texas”

“Problem Child: Leslie Jones”

“Side by Side”

Feb. 21

“Jesus Camp”

“Marriage Boot Camp: Bridezillas,” Season 1

“Nobody Walks”

“Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning”

Feb. 24

“Chicagoland,” Season 1

“Death Row Stories,” Season 1

Feb. 25

“The Guild,” Season 1

Feb. 27

“Crooked Arrows”

“Halloween: Resurrection

Feb. 28

“Sabrina: The Animated Series,” Seasons 1 and 2

“The Sea Inside”

“Sonic the Hedgehog: The Complete Series”