Super Bowl 50: What to know if you’re going to the game

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
DENVER -- If you’re heading to Levi’s Stadium for Super Bowl 50, here’s what to know.
Levi’s Stadium is located in Santa Clara, about an hour’s drive south of San Francisco.
RELATED: Stadium and game day details
RELATED: Parking and transportation
Inside Levi's Stadium
Map of Levi's Stadium.
AlertMe
View from inside Levi's Stadium. (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)