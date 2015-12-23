Jump Into the New Year a Slimmer You

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video If your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly, or your waist looks more like a muffin top, CoolSculpting may be right for you. Call MD Body and MedSpa to schedule your free consultation and get 25% off your treatment. 303-220-1100. AlertMe Filed in: Colorado’s Best Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Google

Pocket



