DENVER — A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle at West Colfax Avenue and North Xavier Street on Friday.

Denver Police confirmed that the person was killed during the accident.

Eastbound Colfax was closed at Xavier and Wolff Street was closed northbound at Colfax for awhile following the incident, according to police reports.

The identities of the suspect and the driver were not released.

Police were continuing to investigate this incident.