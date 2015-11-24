Macy’s Season of Sharing and Black Friday Deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before you head out on Black Friday plan it right by shopping some blockbuster deals for the whole family at Macy's! Chris Parente turned into an elf and had some fun shopping to his heart's desire! join FOX-31, Macy’s and Colorado State University-Global Campus to help make Christmas wishes come true for Colorado children with The Salvation Army Angel Tree. Each angel on the tree represents a Colorado child and their Christmas wish list. From now through December 13th, pick an angel at any participating Macy’s, fulfill the list and return the new, unwrapped items to Macy’s.

http://salvationarmyangeltree.org/intermountain

http://www.macys.com/