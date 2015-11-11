Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Warrior Voices program is putting war veterans back to work and helping them to regain the comradery that helps them thrive. Businesses can visit www.warriorvoices.org to listen to demos from veterans who have received top training to become voice talent Selecting a veteran for voice work not only gives something back to them, but also helps local business through tax breaks. For more information, visit their website http://warriorvoices.org/