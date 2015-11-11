Warrior Voices Program

Posted 7:39 am, November 11, 2015, by , Updated at 09:19AM, November 11, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Warrior Voices program is putting war veterans back to work and helping them to regain the comradery that helps them thrive.   Businesses can visit www.warriorvoices.org to listen to demos from veterans who have received top training to become voice talent  Selecting a veteran for voice work not only gives something back to them, but also helps local business through tax breaks.   For more information, visit their website http://warriorvoices.org/

AlertMe