Wild Workouts: Fit For Mom

Ask any parent, juggling kids, housework and general life is hectic enough, let alone trying to find time for a workout! I found a Wild Workout that allows you to multitask. Fit 4 Mom is a series of workout classes especially designed for moms where strollers and kids are required! It’s not just a workout, it’s also a support group for moms. And the workout is no stroll in the park! The actual workout is full body and is intense. The kids are entertained watching mom jumping around. I noticed some sleep, some eat, but they are mostly content. There are a few meltdowns from time to time but you’ll always have understanding and support. In the winter months the workouts move indoors. There is no age limit as long as the kids stay in the stroller. For locations and times CLICK HERE.