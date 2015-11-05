Ask any parent, juggling kids, housework and general life is hectic enough, let alone trying to find time for a workout! I found a Wild Workout that allows you to multitask. Fit 4 Mom is a series of workout classes especially designed for moms where strollers and kids are required! It’s not just a workout, it’s also a support group for moms. And the workout is no stroll in the park! The actual workout is full body and is intense. The kids are entertained watching mom jumping around. I noticed some sleep, some eat, but they are mostly content. There are a few meltdowns from time to time but you’ll always have understanding and support. In the winter months the workouts move indoors. There is no age limit as long as the kids stay in the stroller. For locations and times CLICK HERE.AlertMe
Wild Workouts: Fit For Mom
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
New Colorado license plates aim to help kids battling cancer
-
Try functional fitness at VASA
-
Denver families brace for teachers strike
-
Alchemy 365 for the New Year
-
11-year-old girl shaves head to celebrate raising $50K for kids with cancer
-
-
Chasing the dream: Leading receiver for Colorado School of Mines training for the NFL
-
Orangetheory Fitness
-
Woman inspires others to keep New Years resolutions
-
Boulder moms rally to help pay off county’s school lunch debt
-
Cornea-eating parasite latches onto contact lens of Colorado mom, causing blindness
-
-
Blankets for at-risk kids made from hundreds of stuffed animals collected at Watts’ memorial
-
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after having his daughter
-
Indiana mom looking for good Samaritan who helped son buy her Christmas present