Student fatally shot after stabbing four at UC Merced

MERCED, Calif. -- A male student at University of California, Merced, stabbed four people on campus as classes began Wednesday morning and was later fatally shot by campus police, a school spokesman said.

Two of those stabbed were transported for treatment via helicopter, the school said on Twitter, while the two others were treated on campus.

"All conscious," the university tweeted about the victims.

No details were immediately available on what relationship, if any, existed between the assailant and the victims, said James Leonard, a school spokesman.

The school initially reported five people were stabbed, but later said the figure was four, said Lorena Anderson, a school spokeswoman.

Officials weren't releasing additional information on the attacker, Leonard said.

"I'm sure more information will come out on the student shortly," Leonard said of the assailant.

The student was shot by police and later died, the UC Merced Police Department said.

The victims were attacked in front of the Classroom and Office Building, the school said in a statement. The school initially reported that all of the victims were students, but later said that not all of them were students.

UCM Alert: Stabbing reported in COB. Police responding. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/omeHq9QQKz — UC Merced (@ucmerced) November 4, 2015

Update: 5 students stabbed; 2 sent out via medical helicopter; 3 treated on campus. All conscious. — UC Merced (@ucmerced) November 4, 2015

"The situation is under control," the school said Wednesday morning.

"Campus is locked down. Do not come to campus. If you're on campus, stay where you are," the school said. "Though there is no active danger, getting on and off campus is difficult."

The campus has been closed, and classes were canceled, according to the university.

The stabbing occurred at about 8 a.m. as classes were beginning.