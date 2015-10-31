× Jared Fogle’s alleged disturbing request to mom of young kids

NEW YORK — The “Dr. Phil” show aired Day 2 of the Jared Fogle tapes on Friday.

The main revelation: The woman who spent four years tape recording phone calls she says were with Fogle as he discussed his sexual exploits with children said at one point Fogle asked if he could see her children naked.

Excerpts from the secretly recorded calls with Fogle, the disgraced former pitchman for Subway, were played in public for the first time on Thursday and again on Friday.

In the raunchy conversations, which were frequently bleeped, Fogle is heard describing how much he enjoyed luring young boys and girls into sex, and how to convince them to cooperate.

The apparent recordings were made by Rochelle Herman-Walrond, a former journalist who became suspicious of Fogle after he was a guest on her radio show. It was during that meeting when Herman-Walrond heard Fogle say that he was attracted to middle-school girls.

In the years that followed, Herman-Walrond says she taped her conversations with Fogle for the FBI.

Tim Horty of the U.S. Attorney’s office said the Herman-Walrond tapes “were not part of our initial investigation. “We are aware of what they [the tapes] had to say and we took the recordings into account, but that’s as much as I can say about it,” Horty said.

Fogle, 38, was fired by Subway and pleaded guilty in August to child pornography charges and crossing state lines to pay for sex with minors. He has paid out $1 million to 10 of his victims, and will be sentenced by a judge in November.

In the recordings aired Friday, Fogle is heard telling Herman-Walrond: “I think we could be a really, really good team.”

He then asked, “Would you let me see your kids naked? … I would love to see them naked.” Fogle asked her which of her children he should see.

Herman-Walrond’s son and daughter were 10 and 11 at the time.

“At that moment I became very frightened that I had involved my own children in this indirectly. … Now he wants my children,” she told Dr. Phil McGraw.

Despite her anger, Herman-Walrond calmly changed the subject to a children’s party that Fogle wanted her to organize for him. But Fogle later came back to the subject of her children.

“What if I put a camera in your kids’ room, would you be okay with that?” he is heard asking. He then asks her to suggest which child “you think would be better.”

Herman-Walrond also said she received a call from Fogle one day. “He was telling me about a 6-year-old little girl and he was flying to go see her.”

She said she alerted the FBI, but without a name of the child or a town she was in, the FBI couldn’t do anything.

“That’s haunted me for years. … I have reoccurring nightmares” of the incident, she said.

Ronald Elberger, a lawyer for Fogle, declined to discuss the tapes that were played on “Dr. Phil.”

“I’ve heard they were on, but haven’t watched them,” Elberger said. “I have no comment on any questions.”

Few spokespeople were as closely linked to a brand in recent years as Fogle was to Subway.

The story of how Fogle lost 245 pounds by eating Subway twice a day was a key part of its marketing campaigns for 16 years. And that story helped Subway quietly become a fast food giant, with more locations than any other retailer.