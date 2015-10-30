× Landscaper arrested on forgery, impersonation, ID theft charges

PARKER, Colo. — A landscaper was arrested last week and charged with forgery, identity theft, criminal impersonation and theft, and there might be more victims in the Denver metro area, the Parker Police Department said Friday.

Jeremiah Lopez of Jeremiah Lopez Landscaping is out on a $20,000 bond after police allege he took up-front cash then failed to do the work.

Police said Lopez is known to use Craigslist to make contact with his victims, and uses aliases for himself and his company. Police said he has used John Manzanares as an alias and different names for his company, including Yankee Landscaping.

Police said they believe Lopez has been working throughout the metro area from Boulder to Parker.

Anyone who has information or might have been a victim is asked to call Det. Penny McLean at 303-805-6560 or Sgt. Andy Coleman at 303-805-6512.