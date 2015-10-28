It is almost too easy to be online. You can check your bank account from your phone, buy gifts with just one click and watch videos from anywhere. But all of those online activities and all our devices leave us open to a dangerous world of viruses and cybercrime. The experts, William and Jeri Morgan, from Code Blue Computing were here to share their advice. They have some offers for our viewers as well. Get their virus removal service for $40 off and their onsite cyber security audit for $30 off. They’ll give you a thorough audit of your home technology and let you know if there are any holes putting your family at risk. 720-746-9763AlertMe
Code Blue Computing
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
