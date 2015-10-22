× Fort Collins Police searching for missing 70-year-old hiker

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins Police reported that they were looking for a 70-year-old man on Thursday, who may have gone hiking.

The man’s name is Thomas Seth Mereness, he was last seen on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in western Fort Collins, according to Ft. Collins Police. He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue Patagonia fleece jacket.

Mereness is 6-feet-tall, weighs 168 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He also wears wire-rimmed glasses.

His vehicle is a silver 2001 BMW 325i with Colorado license plate 061-UUT.

The man reportedly told his family he was going hiking, but did not give them a specific location. He apparently likes to hike in Larimer and Boulder County, particularly near Lyons and Estes Park.

Family members are concerned for his safety, since weather conditions are deteriorating and he has been gone for over 48 hours.

Citizens with any information about his destination or current location were asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.