Man suspected in death of woman found in Strasburg house fire is arrested

Posted 12:04 pm, October 19, 2015, by , Updated at 07:32AM, October 21, 2015
STRASBURG, Colo. -- The man suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in a house fire over the weekend was arrested on Tuesday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities were seeking Andrew Ausmus, 58, on a charge of first-degree murder.  He was considered dangerous. Ausmus was taken into custody about 11:30 a.m. after a citizen saw him in Denver and contacted authorities.

Early Saturday morning, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of South County Road 157 where they found the body of a woman who lived there.

The woman has not been identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office, but friends and co-workers said she had been struggling to finalize a divorce.

Firefighters said the woman's death was suspicious, but they have not said why.

Sheriff's investigators said they found a white 2001 GMC Sierra with Colorado license plate 962-VCE that was associated with the residence. They also found a blue utility truck on Saturday night but have not said where they found it or what the circumstances were.

