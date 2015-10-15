Colorado State Patrol out in full force against dangerous driving this weekend

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation announced plans Thursday for a high-visibility weekend across Colorado in an effort to prevent traffic-related fatalities.

On Friday to Sunday, Colorado State Patrol will have every uniformed member on the road for the biannual “Zero Zero” weekend. The effort is to attempt to have zero fatalities over the weekend by enforcing against dangerous and aggressive driving behaviors, according to CSP.

“Strict enforcement of our traffic safety laws efforts is an effective way to curb unsafe driving behaviors that too often lead to tragedy,” said Glenn Davis, highway safety manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation. “A zero-tolerance campaign sends a strong message to motorists that seat belts are not optional, a text can cost you a big fine and impaired driving can land you in jail.”

Members of the Colorado State Patrol will saturate the roadways — and Facebook and Twitter under the hashtag “#ZeroZero” — as a reminder to drive safely, according to CSP.

RELATED: Colorado State Patrol cracking down on dangerous driving

A public service announcement will run before select movies across the state as well to remind drivers that they can prevent injury and fatal crashes.

Statistics on the “Zero Zero” weekend will be released after the conclusion of the weekend efforts, CSP said.