Aladdin’s New Diamond Edition Release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a true Disney classic, and one of our all-time favorites, Aladdin! Can you believe it was first released back in 1992, and just like Aladdin and Jasmine, Chris and Kathie J haven't aged a bit… Who are we kidding, Chris look like Aladdin with a thyroid problem! The movie is back out today, the diamond edition, on Blu-ray and DVD. We're giving away free copies. All you have to do is head to our facebook page and enter to win your own copy of Disney's Aladdin Diamond Edition.