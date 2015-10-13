It is a true Disney classic, and one of our all-time favorites, Aladdin! Can you believe it was first released back in 1992, and just like Aladdin and Jasmine, Chris and Kathie J haven't aged a bit… Who are we kidding, Chris look like Aladdin with a thyroid problem! The movie is back out today, the diamond edition, on Blu-ray and DVD. We're giving away free copies. All you have to do is head to our facebook page and enter to win your own copy of Disney's Aladdin Diamond Edition.AlertMe
Aladdin’s New Diamond Edition Release
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
