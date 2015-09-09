Very rare pink dolphin spotted again in Louisiana river, might be pregnant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Capt. Erik Rue of Calcasieu Charter Service first spotted the mysterious pink dolphin they affectionately call "Pinky" in 2007 while fishing on his boat with his company Calcasieu Charter Service.

The young dolphin was spotted in Calcasieu River's ship channel, according to WGNO.

Rue said eight years ago, the baby pink dolphin would always swim near her mother. Now, "Pinky" swims on her own and sometimes with a pod of other dolphins.

Ever since the day he first saw the mysterious dolphin, he has always been fascinated. He believes "Pinky" is one of the world's only dolphins with this color pigmentation.

"We still see her swimming almost every day in the summertime. We've seen her a lot in the last few weeks. She looks happy and healthy," Rue said.

What makes "Pinky" so unique is her coloring. Rue said her whole body is "100 percent pink -- you know, like, the color of most dolphins bellies, but her whole body is pink."

At first they all thought "Pinkie" was an albino dolphin, but after some research they don't necessarily think so because she would appear more white instead of pink if that was the case.

Rue said he recently witnessed "Pinky" mating, so he's curious to see if she's pregnant and if she'll be having a dolphin calf soon, and if so, what color will it be?

Over the years, Rue said he has seen "Pinky" hundreds of times.