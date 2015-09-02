Michigan teen accused of faking triplet pregnancy could face punishment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYANDOTTE, Mich. -- A Michigan teen fooled everyone with her fake pregnancy -- and she did it all with the help of a website.

According to WJBK, the 16-year-old received baby gifts, money and even named the triplets.

The girl used FakeaBaby.com to to purchase props to help her fool friends and family. The girl's boyfriend told WJBK he thought his entire life was about to change.

"I was excited, don't get me wrong, but I was scared," Jordan said. "I started looking for jobs the best I could. I was ready to donate all my time."

The teen received gifts and donations from a local church. Relatives even held a baby shower for the girl.

A woman in the Facebook group "Moms of Triplets" figured out the ultrasound photos were fake and contacted the family. The family then discovered the photos were taken from FakeaBaby.com.

The day before her scheduled C-section, she claimed she lost the babies but refused to see a doctor. Jordan's aunt called police and they are now investigating.

The 16-year-old's brother told WJBK she lost the baby "at six weeks" and she didn't tell anyone because she was "scared" and didn't know what to do. She's now returning all donations she accepted during her pregnancy.