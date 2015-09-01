Google debuts new logo

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. –Google made a major change to its logo Tuesday. It’s keeping the same color scheme but switching to an entirely new typeface.

The custom typeface is now sans-serif and thicker. It’s the same typeface that Google’s new parent company Alphabet is using for its logo.

The makeover has a practical motivation. This kind of lettering is easier to read when shrunk down, as Google products increasingly are on mobile devices and wearables.

The new branding replaces the last Google logo, which the company has used since September 2013.

“We’ve taken the Google logo and branding, which were originally built for a single desktop browser page, and updated them for a world of seamless computing across an endless number of devices,” said Google’s Tamar Yehoshua and Bobby Nath in a blog post announcing the change.

There are some other tweaks too. In some instances, the logo is animated, with a wiggly “e” on the end. And Google also unveiled a new multicolored “G” logo for places where the whole company simply name won’t fit.

This is Google’s sixth logo since the company launched in 1998. Most of the updates have been subtle. Over the past 17 years, Google has made only two drastic changes to its official branding.

In October 1998, Google change the color of the “G” from green to blue and added an exclamation point at the end. Google removed the exclamation point the following May.