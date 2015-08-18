× IKEA recalls children’s nightlights for risk of electric shock

DENVER —IKEA is recalling more than 400,000 children’s nightlights because of possible electric shock risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday the dome-shaped plastic covering on the light can detach, exposing its electrical components and posing an electrical shock hazard.

IKEA is recalling all of its PATRULL nightlights and advises consumers to stop using the product immediately. The nightlights were sold at IKEA stores and through the company’s website from August 2013 to July 2015.

The nightlights automatically turn on in the dark and turn off in the light, the CPSC said. They come in white, orange and pink, and they cost about $4 each.

A child in Austria reportedly tried to unplug the light and suffered an electric shock and a minor hand injury when the cover came off, the CPSC said.

About 359,000 Patrull nightlights were sold in the U.S. and 83,000 sold in Canada. No injuries have been reported in the U.S. or Canada.

To receive the refund customers can call IKEA 888-966-4532 or go to ikea.com.