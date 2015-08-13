× Colorado Springs woman arrested for repeatedly feeding bears

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman was arrested Wednesday night for luring and feeding up to 10 bears on her property in the Rockrimmon neighborhood, The Gazette reported.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife agents said Jo Ann Medina has been repeatedly warned, cited and fined over the years about not luring bears onto her property to feed them because it’s dangerous and against the law.

Spokesman Matt Robbins told The Gazette that surveillance set up this week showed six bears would come by Medina’s home to be fed.

Officials set up traps to get the bears and relocate them so they will stay away from the neighborhood in the 500 block of Wintery Circle.

In 2013, state officials told The Gazette that Medina had been cited at least four times for feeding bears and neighbors had complained about the activity.