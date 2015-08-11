Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc not invited to Jennifer Aniston’s wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- There was no "Friends" reunion at Jennifer Aniston's wedding to Justin Theroux last week, as apparently only female co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were invited.

Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc tell "Entertainment Tonight" that news of Aniston's wedding actually came as a surprise to them.

"I was surprised. I didn't know about it," says Perry, adding that he's still "very happy for them."

LeBlanc adds, "I wasn't there, so I wish her the best." He explains that the wedding "was small," which is probably why they weren't on the guest. He also says this does not mean there's any kind of rift between the former "Friends."

"Everybody is OK," says LeBlanc. "The girls were there. You've got to have the girls there."

Indeed, Kudrow and Cox were in attendance, with Cox serving as Aniston's maid-of-honor. In addition to her former co-stars, celebrities Orlando Bloom, Howard Stern, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Chelsea Handler, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Jason Bateman and Sandra Bullock were all there to celebrate the big day.

Jimmy Kimmel acted as the officiant and Sia performed for the reception before Aniston and Theroux jetted off to their honeymoon in Bora Bora.