Greeley family blames social services for death of 4-month-old found unconscious

GREELEY, Colo. -- The Greeley Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy who was found unconscious and who had suffered several injuries.

Police and medical crews responded just after midnight Sunday to the 2800 block of 28th Street on a call of an infant, later identified as Donovan Nathan Chavez, who was not breathing.

Officers entered the apartment and found the child unconscious and not breathing. CPR was administered until paramedics arrived.

The child was transported to North Colorado Medical Center then flown to Children’s Hospital in Denver, where he was pronounced dead at about 2:28 a.m.

An autopsy was performed Monday by the Weld County Coroner’s Office, and the cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Four other children in the family were placed into protective custody after a search warrant was conducted Sunday.

Relatives of the infant were furious with child protection services, which they believe didn’t do enough to protect the child.

The mother, Angelica Chavez, did not want to comment outside the Weld County Courthouse, but hours after her baby’s death, she posted the following on Facebook.

“Rest in peace…Donovan Nathan Archuleta. Mommy will always love you no matter what. I’m crying bad baby. I just want you back in my arms. I love you son I miss you so much!”

“They failed this little boy and they failed us,” family member Antointette Duran said.

Duran is one of three relatives who has been given custody of the Angelica’s four remaining kids.

On Friday, child protection closed its case on Angelica Chavez, declaring her a fit parent, Duran said. But two days later, her youngest child was dead.

Other relatives said social workers deserve some blame for the baby’s death.

“I hope they feel stupid,” another family member said.

The investigation continues and no arrests have been made.