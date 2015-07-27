× Federal Boulevard closed at least two days for emergency bridge repair

DENVER — Federal Boulevard was closed in both directions for at least 48 hours Monday because of emergency road repair, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The closure is between West 67th and West 70th avenues because of a soil nail wall failure on the bridge at 69th Avenue. CDOT said an air pocket in the soil under the southbound portion of the bridge caused a collapse of the road.

Traffic will be detoured to Lowell Boulevard during the closure. Northbound traffic should exit at 64th Avenue and southbound traffic should exit at 72nd Avenue.

Travelers on Federal were advised to expect delays or take alternate routes, if possible.