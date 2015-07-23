Semi truck carrying produce caught fire on I-70

DENVER — Authorities closed I-70 in both directions for about two hours on Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck caught fire.

The accident happened between 32nd and 6th Avenues around 1:30 p.m. The interstate was reopened after accident clean up.

West Metro Fire reported that due to the steep grade of I-70, the truck’s hot brakes may have started the fire.

The photos captured by SkyFOX show that the contents of the truck appears to be different types of produce.

Authorities warn drivers to expect delays in the area.

The condition of the semi driver was not released.

The following video was shot by a FOX31 Denver viewer, Sheri Merrick, which shows a close-up of crews working on the semi fire.

The video below of smoke clouds billowing from the truck was sent in by FOX31 Denver viewer, Tom Livingston.

