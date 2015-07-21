If your baby is struggling with breastfeeding, the reason may be more complicated than just learning to latch on. Many babies are born with a condition referred to as "tongue tied", which prevents them from latching on correctly and getting milk. Dr. Bieneman, a dentist in Centennial, is an expert in this condition and performs what is called a Frenectomy when the baby is just days old. We talked to him about the common warning signs to look for and talked to a mother and baby who have found success with the procedure. http://yourcoloradodentist.com/AlertMe
Making breastfeeding successful
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
