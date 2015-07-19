× Officers involved in Fort Collins shooting of stabbing suspect ID’d

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The officers involved in shooting and killing a suspect who stabbed a woman and threatened others have been identified as of Sunday.

The shooting happened at 3:53 a.m. Saturday, when police responded to a call of a male, possibly suicidal, threatening others.

Upon arrival, police found that he was assaulting a woman and attempted to intervene. That’s when police discovered he was armed with a knife and had stabbed the woman.

Police say the suspect brandished the knife and disregarded orders from police to put down the knife. The suspect allegedly advanced on the officers and two officers shot the suspect.

“They attempted the best they could to de-escalate the situation to get the individual to obey the commands,” Fort Collins assistant chief of police Cory Christensen said. “He chose to take a different action and they were forced to shoot him.”

The suspect died at the scene. He was identified by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office as David Wheat Jr., 22.

The woman suffered a nonlife-threatening stab wound and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officer Tyler Patterson and Officer Adam Brunjes were identified as the officers who shot and killed the suspect.

“Both officers have law enforcement experience prior to joining FCPS,” Fort Collins Assistant Chief of Police Cory Christensen said. “Officer Patterson spent 2 ½ years with the San Antonio Police Department and Officer Brunjes was a 5 ½ year veteran with Scottsdale Police Department prior to coming to Fort Collins.”

The two officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation, as is standard procedure.