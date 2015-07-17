HTC RE Camera is the action camera for the rest of us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE (10-16-2016) Still my favorite consumer "action" camera, especially for families. Check out the time lapse I made while I grouted my shower. Make sure you check Google and Amazon for the current lowest price. Many sites are selling this camera under $70.

We hear so much about GoPro cameras these days. They seem to be everywhere. Truth is, GoPros are great but they're not perfect for everyone and every situation. HTC is entering the portable durable camera market with the HTC RE Camera. I had a chance to take it for a test.

First and foremost, the RE Camera looks odd. In fact most people asked, "Is that an inhaler?" Once you hold it though the shape actually makes sense. It fits in your hand and it drives you thumb to the exact spot where the shutter button is located. You'll also find a button underneath the curve that's used for changing modes. There is no on/off button. The RE Camera knows when you pick it up and when you set it down. It's a weird feeling not to turn the camera on but it works quite well and makes total sense.

The RE Camera feels solid but is housed in a plastic shell. I wouldn't go dropping this down a set of stairs. I'm sure it's rugged but it's not GoPro rugged. It can go underwater and in my tests shot video just find while submerged. Keep in mind that it's only rated for 3 feet and 30 minutes.

The RE Camera has 3 modes; still photos, video and time lapse. They are all pretty self explanatory and work exactly as expected. HD video looks great, photos are clear and time lapse is easy. I like that time lapse mode records stills but also lets you download it as a movie file. No editing software needed.

The wide angle lens creates a cool effect and makes shooting selfie video easy. There is an option in the settings to crop photos so you don't get such a fisheye look but personally I like it. It's similar to the type of wide angle effect you've seen from GoPro cameras.

The RE Camera has an 8GB MicroSD card installed out of the box but you can swap it out for something much bigger. You can record to the card and then download your pics and video later via the app or with a standard microUSB cable connected to your computer.

The RE App connects wirelessly to the RE camera and lets you control the camera remotely. You can also download photos and videos from your camera to the phone. Transfers were quick although the app did feel sluggish at times when browsing through pics and previewing videos.

Overall

The RE Camera is a fun accessory for your smartphone and a great adventure camera for "the rest of us." GoPros are cool but they're complicated and most of us don't need something that rugged and extreme. The RE Camera is a perfect compromise. You'll get awesome photos and videos that you would never get from your smartphone camera alone.

At $199 I think the RE Camera is too expensive. Luckily, I spotted it for $65 on Amazon. In my opinion, anything under $99 is a steal for this awesome little camera!