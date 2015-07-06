× Arvada Motor Vehicle Office closed due to flooding

ARVADA, Colo. — The Jefferson County Motor Vehicle Office will be closed to the public until further notice because of flooding from a burst pipe, Kevin Wyatt, an office spokesperson said on Monday.

The incident happened early Monday morning. This office is located at 6510 Wadsworth Blvd.

All other Jefferson County offices will be open during normal business hours, according to Wyatt.

The extent of the damage was unknown. There was no date approximate date of re-opening.

Jefferson County only assists the public in vehicle registration. This county does not renew driver’s licenses.

Addition locations can be found on its website or by calling 303-271-8100.