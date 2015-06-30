Someone is poisoning cats, Denver townhome residents warned

DENVER – A Denver neighborhood is on alert after their HOA sent a memo that someone may be trying to poison animals.

The Granville Townhome community in southeast Denver has had a feral cat problem in the past. New warning signs posted throughout the community say someone may be trying to get rid of them with poison, which is a felony.

“To think that somebody is over here poisoning animals is scary,” resident Sharmin Hicks said.

Hicks said she sees the cats often, but describes them as friendly. While she does not want anyone to harm the animals, she really worries her 10-year-old son could find the poison first.

“Kids kind of pick up things and don’t wash their hands so it could be really dangerous,” Hicks said.

Pet owners have the same fears.

“I’ve been hearing someone has been laying cat food out with poison,” Kevin Bridges told FOX31.

Bridges has an orange and white cat named Pumpkin that he lets outside. Since the memo, however, Pumpkin has to stay indoors.

“My cat is the sweetest cat in the world. He’s friendly with everybody so I don’t know why people would go around trying to poison cats,” Bridges said.

No related poisonings have been reported to Denver Animal Control. It is still unclear what the possible poison looks like. For now, pet owners are being asked to keep cats inside and dogs on leashes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Animal Control at 311.