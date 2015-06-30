× Woman found dead in Routt County home of fiance’s parents; suspect sought, victim identified

CLARK, Colo. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a 22-year-old man in connection to the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found tied up and laying face down on Monday night in the home of her future in-laws.

Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins identified the victim on Tuesday as Patricia Richmond, 23, from Routt County.

Cole Pollard is being sought by sheriff’s deputies. He’s described as 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He is possibly driving a 1999 white GMC Suburban with oversized tires, black rims and a loud exhaust.

Deputies responded to a homicide at 56730 Lupine Court in Clark, about 20 miles north of Steamboat Springs, just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins told the Steamboat Today it was a homicide.

The body was found in the home of Russell and Amy West. Russell West told the newspaper that the body was that of a woman who was engaged to his 24-year-old son, who was at the crime scene while the investigation was ongoing.

It’s not known what connection Pollard has to the West family and the deceased woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Routt County Sheriff’s Office at 970-879-1090,