Daybreak Delights: No Bake Star Spangled Dream Dessert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Star spangled dream dessert (no bake)

1 package Nila wafers (crushed)

6 tablespoons butter, melted

8 ounces softened cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

1 (16-ounce) container whipped topping, divided

2 packages (3.4 ounce each) instant white chocolate pudding mix

3 cups milk

2 cups sliced strawberries

2 cups blueberries

Mix crushed cookies & melted butter together. Press the crushed cookies mixture into a 9x13 pan and refrigerate while you prepare the remaining layers.

Beat 1 cup of powdered sugar, cream cheese until smooth, fold in 1 cup of Whipped topping. Spread over the cookie layer.

Then mix together the pudding mix, milk, and another 1 cup of Whipped topping. Spread over the cream cheese layer.

Layer fresh sliced strawberries and blue berries on top and spread the remaining whipped topping on top. Decorate top with strawberries and blueberries to resemble a flag.

Refrigerate until ready.