Severe thunderstorms bring pingpong-, tennis ball-sized hail

DENVER — Severe storms again brought hail to the Front Range on Thursday afternoon.

The worst-hit area was Keenesburg in Weld County, which received hail the size of tennis balls and pingpong balls.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 10 p.m. for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Weld counties.

Follow the storms on interactive radar. Submit your photos below or email them to tips@kdvr.com.