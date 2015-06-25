Severe thunderstorms bring pingpong-, tennis ball-sized hail

School closings and delays
Posted 5:30 pm, June 25, 2015, by , Updated at 06:59AM, June 26, 2015
DENVER — Severe storms again brought hail to the Front Range on Thursday afternoon.

The worst-hit area was Keenesburg in Weld County, which received hail the size of tennis balls and pingpong balls.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 10 p.m. for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Weld counties.

