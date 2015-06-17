Police warn of rise in ‘Hello, Grandma’ scams targeting grandparents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — “Imagine someone tricking your sweet grandma or grandpa into giving them $2,300. How about $23,000? How about $69,000?”

These are situations that Jefferson County police are saying have happened to three elderly residents in just the past two weeks, per their Facebook page.

That’s why they are warning the public to inform grandparents about a rise in a kind of scam called “Hello, Grandma.”

Scammers call senior residents and pretend to be a grandchild who needs their grandparents to wire money immediately to get them out of jail.

“Fraudsters are preying on the kindness and ignorance of our senior residents to steal their money,” officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say on Facebook.

According to police, the following incidents of “Hello, Grandma” scams occurred:

On June 12, an 83-year-old woman lost $23,000 making three separate transactions.

Also on June 12, an 85-year-old man lost $2,300 on one transaction, and a concerned Walmart employee declined a second transaction for $3,600 because he believed it to be a scam.

Between May 29 and June 14, a 93-year-old woman lost $69,000 on 16 different transactions.

These kinds of scams have been around for a while, but recently have been increasing in Jefferson County and nationwide — up by 67 percent across the United States.

Police ask that the public use caution and share this information with others, especially grandparents and senior residents so that no one else falls for this scam.

If you think you’ve been a victim of such a scam, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303-277-0211.