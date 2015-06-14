Roads closed in Weld, Jefferson counties due to high water

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After storms this weekend flooded some parts of Weld and Jefferson County, officials say they have closed some roads for the public’s safety Sunday.

CDOT announced that Highway 285 was closed at Antero Junction in Fairplay around 12:40 p.m. due to high water, with no estimated time of reopening.

The Kersey Bridge aka Weld County Road 53 was also closed due to high water on Sunday morning as of 8:20 a.m.

Weld County Road 6 has also been closed between Highway 85 and Weld County Road 23.

The 100 block of 6th Avenue in Greeley was also closed due to flooding.

For a map of current county road closures in Weld County, visit their website.